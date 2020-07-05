The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 60,818 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 16.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 441,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,818 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Carnival were worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival by 106.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Carnival during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Carnival by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCL opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.27. Carnival Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 93.41 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.75.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($1.74). The firm had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.81 million. Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post -6.17 EPS for the current year.

CCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Carnival in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In other Carnival news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $15,112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

