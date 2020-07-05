The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,912 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.14% of LogMeIn worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LogMeIn by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,467,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in LogMeIn by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of LogMeIn by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,167,000 after purchasing an additional 33,472 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of LogMeIn during the 1st quarter worth $495,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOGM opened at $85.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. LogMeIn Inc has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. LogMeIn had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $322.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.38.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

