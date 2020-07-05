Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.20% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $66,233,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $22,115,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 305.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 625,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,996,000 after purchasing an additional 471,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 265.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 572,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,468,000 after purchasing an additional 415,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 685,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,719,000 after buying an additional 313,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

ARWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, COO Bruce D. Given sold 23,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $940,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 862,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,605,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,110,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,815 shares of company stock worth $7,045,730. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 491.11 and a beta of 1.81.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $23.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

