The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 626,696 Shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 441.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626,696 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.26% of Cloudera worth $6,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,381,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,272,000 after buying an additional 274,410 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cloudera by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,386,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,005,000 after acquiring an additional 137,452 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Cloudera by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,429,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,582,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,869 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,165,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,650,000 after purchasing an additional 41,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDR opened at $12.27 on Friday. Cloudera Inc has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $13.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.65 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 35.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudera Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudera news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 447,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $3,775,136.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 572,695 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $4,661,737.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,294,595 shares of company stock worth $11,548,008. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cloudera from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.93.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

