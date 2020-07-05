The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $5.94 Million Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 812,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,388 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $5,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,066,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,613,000 after buying an additional 1,460,993 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,973,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,666,000 after acquiring an additional 529,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,626,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,913 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $54,510,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 577.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,886,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.10.

Shares of NYSE:VLY opened at $7.34 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.00.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $306.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Lynch bought 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $60,134.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric P. Edelstein purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $220,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,707.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

