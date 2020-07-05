The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $6.15 Million Position in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.14% of Cousins Properties worth $6,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 540.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

In other news, EVP Richard G. Iv Hickson acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $63,525.00. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $30.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.99. Cousins Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.28.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $189.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.92 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 40.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

