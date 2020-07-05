Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.20% of Selective Insurance Group worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Selective Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JMP Securities upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.96 per share, for a total transaction of $50,960.00. Also, Director William M. Rue bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.45 per share, with a total value of $1,311,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 355,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,628,666.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $51.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $81.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.77.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.04 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

