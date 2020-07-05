Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $6,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ARW opened at $66.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.46. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ARW shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James downgraded Arrow Electronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $566,244.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,102.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $603,210.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,167.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

