Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,947 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,202,478,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $150,106,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $120,323,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 197.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,531,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $47,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $38.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.70. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $68.68.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $444.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.86 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 161.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

VNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.55.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

