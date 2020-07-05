The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,040 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $6,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSBC. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 33.0% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 310.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 12,789 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 61.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of GSBC stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $535.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average of $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $32.23 and a one year high of $64.48.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.87 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

