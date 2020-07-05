The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $6.18 Million Holdings in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in BJs Wholesale Club were worth $6,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 217,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 15,383 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,570,000. Finally, Six Columns Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,203,000.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 649,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,331,911.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 17,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $647,602.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 707,631 shares of company stock valued at $19,214,568 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BJ. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Securities increased their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJs Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.84.

BJs Wholesale Club stock opened at $36.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.35. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $39.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.45.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 1.78%. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

