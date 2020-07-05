The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 1,384 Shares of Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $6,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Univest Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Univest Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 150,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 81,560 shares in the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average is $20.22. The company has a market cap of $437.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Univest Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $60.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.51 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 17.95%. Analysts expect that Univest Financial Corp will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UVSP shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univest Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub lowered Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Stephens started coverage on Univest Financial in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Univest Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

In other news, Director Natalye Paquin bought 2,970 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $45,886.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne Keenan bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $73,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,001. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,770 shares of company stock worth $135,855. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Profile

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.