NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.20% of NorthWestern worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the first quarter worth about $77,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWE. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays raised NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sidoti lowered NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 1,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $55.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.14 and a 200 day moving average of $65.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.34. NorthWestern Corp has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $80.52.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $335.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.97 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

