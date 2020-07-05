FDx Advisors Inc. Takes $47,000 Position in FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 61,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,814,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the first quarter valued at $780,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 18.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,475,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,094,000 after purchasing an additional 231,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,174,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in FB Financial by 165.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period. 54.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raja J. Jubran acquired 9,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $200,026.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman James W. Ayers acquired 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.42 per share, for a total transaction of $310,590.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 13,563,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,540,665.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 72,939 shares of company stock worth $1,606,925. Corporate insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $768.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.47. FB Financial Corp has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $40.33.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.33). FB Financial had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $98.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that FB Financial Corp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

