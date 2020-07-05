22,446 Shares in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HD Supply by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 41,248 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of HD Supply by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HD Supply by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 54,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $1,215,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $136,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HDS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of HD Supply from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HD Supply in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. HD Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

HD Supply stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average of $34.80. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.19.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 40.62%. HD Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 459,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $16,335,809.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

