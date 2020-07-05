FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New $62,000 Investment in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Hain Celestial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth $20,450,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth $17,528,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,169,000 after purchasing an additional 522,795 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 67.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,112,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,888,000 after purchasing an additional 446,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,670,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,213,000 after purchasing an additional 314,662 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $11,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at $809,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $5,108,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 680,426 shares of company stock valued at $20,168,921 over the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HAIN shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.36.

Shares of Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.84. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $32.90.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.56 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

