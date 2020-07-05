HighTower Advisors LLC Has $576,000 Stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 81.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,207 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Davita were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVA. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Davita by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Davita in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Davita by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Davita by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Davita in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Davita news, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $31,248.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Diaz sold 5,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $473,833.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,882.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,109 shares of company stock worth $989,903 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Davita stock opened at $81.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.93 and its 200 day moving average is $77.94. Davita Inc has a 1 year low of $50.68 and a 1 year high of $90.15.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Davita Inc will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Davita in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Davita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

