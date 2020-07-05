TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,556,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,779,067,000 after buying an additional 303,422 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,390,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,085,501,000 after buying an additional 1,123,441 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,834,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,587,544,000 after buying an additional 203,021 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,260,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $723,854,000 after buying an additional 1,657,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,252,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $721,148,000 after buying an additional 57,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of TDG opened at $442.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.79. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $200.06 and a twelve month high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $328.37 per share, with a total value of $4,597,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.54, for a total value of $2,225,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,636.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 127,823 shares of company stock worth $44,590,021 over the last three months. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDG. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on TransDigm Group from $439.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TransDigm Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $483.57.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.