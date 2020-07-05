HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $610,000 in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 37.6% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CG stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The Carlyle Group LP has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of ($745.70) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 168.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $249,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,165,000 shares of company stock worth $784,024,400 over the last ninety days.

CG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

