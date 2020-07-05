HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $618,000 Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

ATR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

NYSE:ATR opened at $114.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.28. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.84 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.28. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $721.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $175,776.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,854.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.