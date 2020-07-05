HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Renewable Energy Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

REGI opened at $23.74 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $927.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average of $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.73. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $474.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, VP Gary Haer sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $217,959.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,626.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Scharf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,159 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

