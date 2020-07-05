232,727 Shares in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 232,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Himax Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMX. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 2,341.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 15,334 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the period. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $5.10. The company has a market cap of $716.29 million, a PE ratio of -104.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Himax Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $184.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HIMX. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

