Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,213,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after buying an additional 3,527,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,706,128,000 after buying an additional 471,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,184,852,000 after buying an additional 199,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $206.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.59 and a 200 day moving average of $171.87. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $208.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,564.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.63.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

