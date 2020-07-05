Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,428 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,340,573 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,157,608,000 after purchasing an additional 355,038 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 6,412 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $4,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $206.26 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $208.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1,564.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Griffin Securities raised their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.63.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.