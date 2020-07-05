APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 1,263,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 194.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,914,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.35% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $73,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $18,572,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $655,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $2,922,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 142.6% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 46,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 27,260 shares during the period.

EEM opened at $41.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $46.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average of $39.80.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

