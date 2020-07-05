Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Raised by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,088.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,120 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,840 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.6% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 647,892 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $102,179,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 53,852 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,473 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318,008 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,153,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $206.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,564.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $208.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.63.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.