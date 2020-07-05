Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 97.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,810 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.14% of Automatic Data Processing worth $80,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $3,708,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 68,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $150.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.54.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

