Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Lessened by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 65.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,563 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,452,167 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.15% of Target worth $72,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 888.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.04.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $119.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.61 and its 200-day moving average is $114.24. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $80.03 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

In other Target news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $493,244.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at $5,875,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,524 shares of company stock valued at $16,283,219. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

