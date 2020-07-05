APG Asset Management N.V. Boosts Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,776,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,023 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.35% of Rogers Communications worth $73,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 19.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 121.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,391 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 36,578 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 43.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on RCI shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Veritas Investment Research cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $40.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.72. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $54.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3519 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

