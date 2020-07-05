Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,013,388 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 549,595 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.31% of Exelon worth $110,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 3.7% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,518 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.3% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 107,419 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 29,586 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 39,044 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 36,235 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXC opened at $37.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Exelon from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.64.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

