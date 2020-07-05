Crystal Peak Minerals (CVE:CPM) Trading 33.3% Higher

Crystal Peak Minerals Inc (CVE:CPM)’s share price traded up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 13,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 53,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 million and a PE ratio of -2.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Crystal Peak Minerals (CVE:CPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Crystal Peak Minerals Inc, an exploration-stage company, focuses on the production and sale of specialty fertilizers. It holds interests in the Sevier Playa property, a sulphate of potash project that covers an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Millard County, Utah. The company was formerly known as EPM Mining Ventures Inc and changed its name to Crystal Peak Minerals Inc in June 2015.

