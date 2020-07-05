Digipath (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Shares Down 2.3%

Digipath Inc (OTCMKTS:DIGP) was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.04, approximately 9,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 76,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Get Digipath alerts:

Digipath (OTCMKTS:DIGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter. Digipath had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 435.90%.

DigiPath, Inc together with its subsidiaries, provides cannabis related testing services in the United States. The company offers cannabis lab testing services in Las Vegas to Nevada licensed medical marijuana enterprises. It also provides a balanced and unbiased approach to cannabis news, interviews, and education with a news/talk radio show, app, national marijuana news Website, and social media presence focusing on the political, economic, medicinal, scientific, and cultural dimensions of medicinal and recreational marijuana industry.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Digipath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digipath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.