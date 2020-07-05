Batero Gold (CVE:BAT) Trading Up 16.7%

Batero Gold Corp (CVE:BAT) shares were up 16.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 221,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 260% from the average session volume of 61,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market cap of $8.06 million and a P/E ratio of -4.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06.

About Batero Gold (CVE:BAT)

Batero Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Colombia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and precious and base metal deposits. Its principal project is the La Cumbre oxide deposit located within the its 100% owned Batero-Quinchia gold project, which consists of a 1,407.43 hectare tenement and an application for a concession contract of 176.25 hectares situated in the municipality of Quinchia, Department of Risaralda, Colombia.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Batero Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Batero Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.