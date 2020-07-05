Manz (ETR:M5Z) Trading Up 0.3%

Manz AG (ETR:M5Z)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €17.80 ($20.00) and last traded at €17.35 ($19.49), 1,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.30 ($19.44).

The stock has a market capitalization of $134.36 million and a P/E ratio of -14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €18.39 and a 200 day moving average price of €18.14.

Manz Company Profile (ETR:M5Z)

Manz AG manufactures and sells high-tech equipment in Germany and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Solar; Electronics; Energy Storage; Contract Manufacturing; and Service segments. The Solar segment provides production solutions for thin-film solar modules and CIGS thin-film technology.

