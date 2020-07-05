Telefonica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €2.68 ($3.01) and last traded at €2.68 ($3.01), approximately 2,048,779 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 3,780,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.70 ($3.03).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is €2.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.62.

Telefonica Deutschland Company Profile (ETR:O2D)

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

