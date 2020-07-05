Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) PT Lowered to $9.50 at TD Securities

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $15.00 to $9.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CPXGF. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cineplex from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cineplex from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Cineplex in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Cineplex from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cineplex from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cineplex has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.69.

Shares of Cineplex stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. Cineplex has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $26.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

