Royal Bank of Canada Trims Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Target Price to $11.00

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

CPXGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Cineplex from $15.00 to $9.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cineplex from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price target on Cineplex from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cineplex in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.69.

OTCMKTS CPXGF opened at $5.95 on Thursday. Cineplex has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $26.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $16.39.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

