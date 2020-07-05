CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR’s (CNVVY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CNVVY. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Peel Hunt lowered CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of CNVVY opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00. CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $11.28.

CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CNVVY)

Receive News & Ratings for CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR’s “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley
CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR’s “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Rating Lowered to Hold at Danske
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Rating Lowered to Hold at Danske
Zacks Investment Research Lowers COCA COLA AMATI/ADR to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Lowers COCA COLA AMATI/ADR to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Lowers BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Lowers BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR to Hold
Barfresh Food Group Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Barfresh Food Group Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Analysts Offer Predictions for Eli Lilly And Co’s FY2021 Earnings
Analysts Offer Predictions for Eli Lilly And Co’s FY2021 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report