CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR’s (CNVVY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CNVVY. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Peel Hunt lowered CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of CNVVY opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00. CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $11.28.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

