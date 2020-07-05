Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Danske

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHYHY opened at $25.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $26.26.

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops and sells natural solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in three segments: Food Cultures & Enzymes, Health & Nutrition, and Natural Colors.

