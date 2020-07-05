Zacks Investment Research Lowers COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) to Sell

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2020

COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Amatil limited’s principal activity is the manufacture, distribution and marketing of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages which include carbonated and non carbonated drinks which include mineral and bottled waters, ready-to-drink coffee and tea, juices/nectar, sport drinks, fruit still drinks, energy drinks, other ready-to-drink beverages and flavoured milk drinks. Major brands include Coca-Cola, diet Coke, Coca-Cola Light, Fanta, Sprite, Lift, Lift Plus, POWERaDE, Mount Franklin, Fruitopia, pump, L&P, Deep Spring, Schweppes, Qoo, Kin Cider, and Nescafe. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CCLAY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of CCLAY opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.71.

COCA COLA AMATI/ADR Company Profile

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

Analyst Recommendations for COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY)

