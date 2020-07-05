Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and distributer of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes. The Company primarily provides its products to restaurant chains in the fast food and fast casual dining sector. It offers portion controlled ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as for cocktails and mocktails. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

BRFH opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68. Barfresh Food Group has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 300.58% and a negative net margin of 82.95%. The company had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as cocktails and mocktails. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barfresh Food Group (BRFH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.