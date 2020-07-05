Analysts Offer Predictions for Eli Lilly And Co’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the company will earn $7.29 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.58.

LLY opened at $163.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.02. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $167.43. The company has a market cap of $156.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 31,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $5,173,448.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,738,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,214,503,806.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 816,900 shares of company stock valued at $128,015,212. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

