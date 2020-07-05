Mylan NV to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.80 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:MYL)

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Mylan in a research report issued on Thursday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.80 for the year.

MYL has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mylan from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

MYL opened at $15.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 132.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.54. Mylan has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 296,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,842,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,479,000 after purchasing an additional 48,693 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 66.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 220,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 88,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Mylan by 191.0% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 81,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 53,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

