Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2020

Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Neos Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOS opened at $0.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. The company has a market cap of $34.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.28. Neos Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.15.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 23.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 15,570 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,559,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 135,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Neos Therapeutics by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 258,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

About Neos Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

