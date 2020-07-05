Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.01 per share for the year.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.21). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 million.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

OPNT stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 25,819 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 439.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. 25.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

