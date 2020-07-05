Brokers Offer Predictions for PTC Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.20) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.90 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.83% and a negative return on equity of 46.42%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.29) earnings per share.

PTCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut PTC Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

PTCT opened at $53.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.40. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 92.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $913,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,921.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 2,581 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $135,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,442 shares of company stock valued at $8,484,880. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

