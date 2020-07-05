Repay Holdings Corporation Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Repay in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Kootman forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.86 million. The company’s revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis.

RPAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Repay from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Repay from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Repay from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Shares of Repay stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.01. Repay has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $27.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Repay by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 24,670 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Repay during the first quarter worth about $54,428,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Repay in the first quarter worth about $3,552,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Repay by 134.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Repay news, VP Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 28,145 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $660,000.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,371.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $183,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

