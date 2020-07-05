Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $198.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will post sales of $198.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $198.00 million and the highest is $199.40 million. Simmons First National posted sales of $189.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year sales of $851.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $836.00 million to $868.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $813.07 million, with estimates ranging from $781.40 million to $841.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $249.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

SFNC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James raised Simmons First National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $16.15 on Friday. Simmons First National has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $27.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.91%.

In other Simmons First National news, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $291,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,517,067.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,882.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 37,000 shares of company stock worth $623,170. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Simmons First National by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,478,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,203,000 after buying an additional 278,589 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its position in Simmons First National by 368.5% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,633,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,454,000 after buying an additional 9,936,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Simmons First National by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,169,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,419,000 after buying an additional 367,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Simmons First National by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,893,000 after buying an additional 96,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Simmons First National by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,497,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,117,000 after buying an additional 281,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

