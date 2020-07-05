Spero Therapeutics Inc Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($3.57) Per Share (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the company will earn ($3.57) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.22% and a negative net margin of 654.03%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Spero Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Spero Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $13.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07. Spero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

