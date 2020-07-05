Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

SBCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.30. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $31.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.37). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $77.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Lipstein acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.87 per share, with a total value of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,251.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. Capital World Investors raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 18.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,581,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,585,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 19.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,010,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,115,000 after purchasing an additional 491,037 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter worth about $8,122,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter worth about $6,368,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter worth about $6,120,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.